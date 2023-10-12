Topeka Police Chief comments on recent string of murders in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles spoke with 13 NEWS Thursday, Oct. 12 following two recent homicides in Topeka and a combined 28 through the 2023 calendar year so far.

Police responded to the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at around 10:30 p.m. where they found Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka, who was shot and killed. As of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. This was the city’s 27th homicide.

The 28th homicide occurred Wednesday, Oct. 11, TPD said first responders were called to the 1200 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a shooting. They found Ra’Juan Spencer, 18, of Topeka, who was also shot and killed.

“We certainly wish the number wasn’t as high as it is,” Wheeles said. “We are reaching out to the community. Anyone out there that has information can certainly reach out to the police department directly or through Crime Stoppers or through any of the anonymous methods to get the information to us.”

Wheeles added that he has heard concern from Topekans about the city’s safety. “Nobody’s trying to diminish the fact that the number of this is way more than this community wants,” Wheeles said. “Any one homicide is too many. I certainly don’t want to be setting any new records or achieving any new records of that number. But we have to stay focused not only as the capital city public safety team, but also as the community on working through these.”

As listed in this 13 NEWS article, eight of the 28 victims were under the age of 18. This includes two children who were killed in a triple-homicide in January and five-year-old Zoey Felix, who was raped and murdered Oct. 2.

“Those are tough. There’s no two ways to say it,” Wheeles said. “It definitely adds to the motivation for those investigators who spend days and weeks away from their families trying to seek justice for family members of the fallen.”

A full list of 2023 homicides can be found by CLICKING HERE. A handful of the killings remain unsolved.

Anyone with information about any crimes should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

