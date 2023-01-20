Fatality fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire claimed the lives of several people Jan. 20 at 916 SW Warren Ave.

When Topeka fire crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two story home.

They immediately began an offensive fire attack.

Crews entered the home and found four individuals, one adult and one child, who were rescued from the home and taken to the hospital.

The child later died at the hospital.

The other two victims. another adult and child, were pronounced dead at the scene.

