Topeka records 22 homicides in 2023, a handful remain unsolved
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has already recorded more homicides in 2023 than in 2022 with a total of 22 homicides with a handful that remain unsolved.
Within the first month of 2023, the Topeka Police Department investigated two separate homicides. The first came on Jan. 8, after reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Madison St. Here, Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. As of Aug. 17, no arrests have been made in this murder.
The city’s second homicide came with the death of an infant, which also happened on Jan. 8. Topeka Police were called to a local hospital after a 16-month-old child was pronounced dead. Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested on Jan. 12 in connection with this murder. As of Aug. 17, Kelley remains behind bars in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 for charges of:
- Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony
- Abuse of a child - knowingly causing great bodily harm, abusive head trauma, permanent disablement or disfigurement
- Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation
Topeka’s next three homicides were all the result of the same fatal fire which occurred on Jan. 20. The Topeka Fire Department was called to 916 Warren Ave. with reports of the fire. When they arrived, they found Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, all of Topeka. An adult and child were pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital, however, the child was later pronounced deceased. Another adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving adult, Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested on his release from the hospital for the murders. As of Aug. 17, Tyler also remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 on charges of:
- Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony
- Aggravated arson - substantial risk to great bodily harm
- Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation
The Capital City’s sixth murder was recorded on Jan. 28 after the death of Jason J. Neal, 45, of Topeka. Police were called to the 400 block of SW Tyler St. with reports of a medical call and found Neal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Skyler J. M. Wilson, 33, was arrested about three days later in connection with the murder. As of Aug. 17, Wilson remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 28 for charges of:
- Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated
- Criminal possession of a weapon - conviction of a non-person felony
The year’s seventh murder in Topeka was reported on Jan. 31 with the death of Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka, in the 900 block of SE 34th St. Police were called to the area with reports of a shooting and found Comp, who had been driving a tow truck, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. Wesley Rayton was arrested the next day in connection. As of Aug. 17, Rayton remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 for charges of:
- Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony
- Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
- Criminal discharge of a firearm - at an occupied vehicle with great bodily harm
- Theft of a firearm with a value less than $25,000
On March 6, TPD was called to the 200 block of SW Harrison St. with reports of the city’s eighth homicide, which was investigated as a suspicious death. The victim, Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka, was found shot behind a nearby home. Serena M. Sanchez, 26, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with this death later that day. As of Aug. 17, she remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond with a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 for charges of:
- Murder in the second degree - intentional
- Topeka bench warrants
On March 14, law enforcement officials were called to the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. with reports of a collision, however, further investigation found this was the city’s ninth homicide. When first responders arrived, they found Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not until late June in which an arrest for this murder was made. A 17-year-old was booked for:
- Murder in the first degree
- Distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
- Use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation
As the suspect, in this case, is a minor, officials have not released their identity or made records publicly available.
The next and 10th tragedy to befall the Capital City came with the death of 8th-grade student, Kaleb Lane, 13, of Topeka, who was found after what was believed to be an accidental shooting on March 16 in the 1300 block of SW Garfield Ave. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old was arrested for the death later that day and was later charged with second-degree murder. As the suspect, in this case, is also a minor, no information about their identity or other records has been made public.
Topeka’s 11th homicide was recorded on March 26 when police were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. with reports of a shooting. Here, Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. An attempt to locate Jeffrey D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, came about four days later when he was identified as a person of interest. He was not found until May when he was arrested in Johnson Co. for drug violations. As of Aug. 17, Arnold still has not been charged or arrested in connection with the murder and the District Attorney’s Office says results of the investigation are still under review.
Homicide 12 was not recorded until March 29, however, the death of Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, was the result of a Feb. 15 road rage incident. Castillo’s family alleged that a 20- to 30-year-old man assaulted him and caused massive head injuries. No arrests have been made in this case, however, the investigation was forwarded to DA Kagay’s office and remains under review as of Aug. 17.
On April 17, Topeka Police were called to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. with reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Sherman Coleman Jr., 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died in the city’s 13th homicide. Christopher L. Brown, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the death and as of Aug. 17, remains behind bars on a $1,005,000 bond with a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 for charges of:
- Murder in the first degree - in the commission of a felony
- Criminal possession of a weapon - convicted of a person or drug felony and firearm used in a crime
- Murder in the second degree - intentional
- Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
- Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation
- Distribution of marijuana - between 25 grams and 15 pounds
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance
- Violate offender registration act - 1st conviction
The Capital City recorded its 14th homicide on April 18 after police were called to the 900 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, was pronounced deceased after he was taken to the hospital by first responders. Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka, was also arrested in connection with the death. As of Aug. 17, Ray has since been released as DA Kagay’s office confirmed it would not file charges against him in connection to the death. Daniel R. Gallow Jr., 24, was also arrested in connection with the death in May. As of Aug. 17, he remains behind bars on a total bond of $1,056,000 with court appearances set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 for charges of:
- Possession of stolen property - a firearm with a value of less than $25,000
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - less than 8 years since a sentence or diversion was completed
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - unknown circumstance
- Criminal damage to property - without consent of a value of more than $1,000
- Disorderly conduct - fighting words or noisy conduct
- Murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated
Topeka’s 15th homicide has since been dubbed a self-defense incident as Semaj O. Jackson, 26, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance following a shooting on April 26 in the 2000 block of SW Clay St. He was later pronounced deceased. No further updates on this incident are expected.
The City’s 16th homicide began on April 7 when a teenager, later identified as Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, was shot in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. He succumbed to his injuries on April 26. As of Aug. 17, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.
On May 15, Topeka Police recorded the city’s 17th and 18th homicides as they were again called to the 3500 block of Kery Ave. with reports of another shooting. This time, officials found Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he died as a result the next day. As of Aug. 17, no arrests have been made in this case either.
Later on May 15, police were called to the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. with reports of another shooting. This time the victim, identified as Anthony L. Marshall III, 30, of Topeka. He had been on his way home from a Father’s Day celebration with two children of his own. As of Aug. 17, no arrests have been made as a result of this death yet either.
The City’s 19th homicide was reported on June 30 when law enforcement officials were called to the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Ct. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and all were taken to a local hospital. However, one victim, Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. As of Aug. 17, no arrests have been made in this case yet either.
Another tragic child death befell the Capital City to account for Topeka’s 20th homicide. On July 15, police were called to a local hospital with reports of a child with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The child, identified as Alonzoe K. Smith, 2, of Topeka, was later pronounced deceased as a result. About two days later, officials sought Alfred A. Smith in connection with the death. Smith was found later in July after he was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant in Springfield, Mo. No charges have been filed against him for the toddler’s death as of Aug. 17.
In the city’s 21st homicide, on Aug. 13, police were called to the 2500 block of SE Ohio St. with reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Lois Brown, 92, of Topeka, who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Stephanie Miller, 43, of Topeka, was arrested in connection, and as of Aug. 17, remains behind bars on a total bond of $1,003,640 and a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 for charges of:
- Murder in the first degree
- Topeka bench warrants
In the city’s latest homicide, first responders were called to the 2100 block of SW Plass Ave. on Aug. 15 with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kiarra Hazelton, 24, and Dontae E Knight, 31, both of Topeka, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and are believed to have known each other. TPD has since started to investigate the incident as a murder-suicide and does not anticipate any arrests to be made. This incident accounts for Topeka’s 22nd homicide.
In 2022, there were a total of 18 homicides in the Capital City. However, 2017 saw the most homicides with 30 recorded in Topeka.
