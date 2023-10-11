Police investigating after a late night homicide
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania Ave. shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.
When they arrived they located one person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
We will provide further updates as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.