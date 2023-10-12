Breaking down the numbers: 3% of Topeka’s 2023 homicide victims are children

FILE - Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
FILE - Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With two teenagers murdered in less than 24 hours and the City of Topeka sitting at 28 homicides, WIBW records show that just over 3% of those deaths were children.

Eight of the 28 homicide victims recorded in 2023 were under the age of 18. That includes two children who died with their mother in a January arson set by their father.

Of the eight total child homicide victims, half of those were the result of gun violence. Three arrests have been made for the juvenile homicides and one person of interest was arrested in another state on a separate crime but has not been charged with the homicide yet. Two of these cases remain without arrests or suspects named.

So far in 2023, the city has recorded a single murder-suicide and a single self-defense death. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in nine of the 28 homicides - just over 3%.

However, the Topeka Police Department did say that two persons of interest have been named in separate cases. Both have been taken into custody on unrelated cases and remain uncharged with the homicides.

In three other homicides, TPD said no arrests were made, however, findings were turned over to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney for review.

In 2017, the Capital City set its record for the number of homicides as 30 people were killed. Among those incidents that year were two triple murders and a separate double homicide.

