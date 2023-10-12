Idenity of SW Clay homicide victim released
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
They responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. at 5:43 P.M. on Oct. 11.
Responding units found Ra’Juan Spicer suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Spicer was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.