Idenity of SW Clay homicide victim released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.

They responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. at 5:43 P.M. on Oct. 11.

Responding units found Ra’Juan Spicer suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Spicer was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

