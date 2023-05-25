USD 437 breaks ground on new middle school

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn officials capped off a series of major groundbreakings throughout the month.

Work is officially started on the district’s new middle school as district officials broke ground Thursday evening at 29th and Auburn.

The district says the new school will alleviate overcrowding and allow them to move their 6th grade students to the middle schools.

“We can actually free up capacity at the elementary level as well as at the middle school level,” USD 437 Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said. “We think that will provide better opportunities for our kids. We want access to direct daylight, we want safe easy access to outdoor learning spaces, and of course we want a state-of-the-art facility that has great access to technology. That’s what you’re going to see at this new building.”

USD 437 also broke ground on an early childhood center and high school innovation center earlier this month.

