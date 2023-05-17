WRHS breaks ground on new technical education center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn officials gathered for the second major groundbreaking in as many weeks.

This time USD 347 took the first step on a new Career Technical Education Center at Washburn Rural High School.

The 50,000 square foot addition will house several of the school’s programs and expand the training it can provide students. They’ll also renovate and expand current space for debate and forensics, visual arts, and special needs students.

Principal Ed Raines says more than 15 percent of students will not go on to higher education, so it’s important to find out what will meet their needs for the future.

“We surveyed our student body, we found out what the interests were and then we developed programming around that,” Raines said. “So, in as much as this is an effort to meet the needs of students once they leave Washburn Rural, it’s also an effort to acknowledge their voice within our school community because that is part of our vision statement. We want every student to have a voice.”

The district expects the center to be open by January 2025. The district plans to break ground next week on the new middle school.

