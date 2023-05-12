USD 437 breaks ground on Pauline Central early childhood building

Work will start soon on a new early childhood space with completely new classrooms at Pauline Central Elementary.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn officials and educators broke ground Friday on the first of several new additions to the district.

Work will start soon on a new early childhood space with completely new classrooms at Pauline Central Elementary. USD 437 Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams says the space will allow them to serve about 400 pre-K students, which is double their current capacity.

“The research is clear that the more kids are in early childhood, the better success they are going to have for the long-term,” Dr. McWilliams said. “To be able to do that in this part of our community is outstanding. It benefits all kids, very exciting.”

The district will break ground on Washburn Rural High School’s new innovation center next week, and the district’s new middle school the week after.

