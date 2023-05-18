As school year winds down, USD 437 ramps up future projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things usually wind down for our area schools this time of year, but USD 437 has some pretty major happenings just firing up.

Auburn Washburn district superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail three construction projects getting underway. All three are the result of a bond issue that district voter’s approved last year.

The district held a groundbreaking last week for an expansion at Pauline Central Elementary School. The additional space will double the school’s early childhood capacity.

This week, USD 437 kicked off construction of a new Innovation Center at Washburn Rural High School. The 50,000 square foot addition will house the school’s career and technical education programs.

The final groundbreaking is planned for next week. It will celebrate the start of work on USD 437′s new middle school. It will be the district’s second middle school, and allow them to move sixth graders to the middle school buildings, freeing up space in the elementary schools.

McWilliams said the new facilities should open in 2025.

He also took time to congratulate the approximately 450 members of the Class of 2023, who will be celebrated in commencement ceremonies this weekend.

