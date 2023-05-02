Emporia State introduces Brian Ostermann

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ostermann will lead the Hornets with over three decades of coaching experience, becoming the eighth head coach in ESU history.

Ostermann comes over from Kansas State after serving as the Associate Head Coach for Kansas State women’s basketball.

”Definitely a relationship guy. That’s awesome, that’s huge for me personally and I know a lot of the other girls that are coming back,” ESU Wing Faith Paramore said. “It’s a lot easier to go out there and play for someone who’d run through a brick wall for someone who loves you and I’m excited to go out there and play for someone who cares about me as a person and just a basketball player.”

Paramore, who transferred from Oral Roberts, told 13 Sports she wanted to stay and give Ostermann a chance and that she didn’t want to transfer again. Paramore says they’ve already talked to Coach O and love his plan for their offense and defense.

Ostermann says he learned a lot from Jerome Tang in how to build a culture within a program and find winning players with high character. Ostermann said he wants to hold the standard high with Emporia State because they’ve been the gold standard of the MIAA for many years.

He says he and Director of Athletics David Spafford have knows each other for years and Ostermann loved the vision Spafford had and wants to help build on and off the court.

Ostermann says there’s a lot to like with the Hornets and that’s why he chose Emporia, Kansas.

”Going to the NCAA and going to MIAA Championships and compete for a National Championship. Not every program can do that, not every program has the support and resources to do that at this level and we do at Emporia State and we have a high standard and the standard is a National Championship banner and we’re going to welcome that opportunity to get another one up there.”

Ostermann says the acronym he’s often used in his career is “E-Cubed” which stands for Effort, Enthusiasm and Execution and that’s what ESU will stand by.

And a funny note here, Coach O is a big bucket hat guy as the athletics department gifted Ostermann a new bucket hat.

.@DonWeast killed the suit game today and this presentation, giving @THECoachO a new bucket hat because according to Coach O, "I'm a bucket hat guy."@ESUSports, @LadyHornetWBB pic.twitter.com/NptacojPPf — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) May 2, 2023

