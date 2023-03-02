Lady Hornets coach steps down following first-round tournament loss

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Emporia State University’s women’s basketball team - the Lady Hornets - has stepped down following a first-round loss in the MIAA Tournament.

Emporia State University announced on Thursday, March 2, that Lady Hornets basketball coach Toby Wynn will step down as head coach following the team’s loss to Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

“I really just want people to know that I have lived my dream of being a college basketball coach for 18 years and it’s time for me to focus on my family and other ventures in life,” said Wynn.

ESU noted Wynn’s 93-52 record in his five years as the head coach of the women’s basketball team. He was the second to win at least 18 games and go to the NCAA Tournament in his first three years at the university. He also went 349-84 in 13 seasons at Seward Community College and has gone 442-136 in his collegiate coaching career.

“We want to thank Coach Wynn for his service to Emporia State and Hornet Athletics,” said Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford. “In my short time here I have enjoyed working with Toby. He is a professional and works hard to do what is best for the program and our student-athletes. I appreciate his discernment and his decision while wishing him and his family all the best.”

In his first season, Emporia State said Wynn led the team to a 22-9 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. His 22 regular season wins were the second most by a first-year coach in Lady Hornets history.

In the 2019-20 season, ESU indicated that Wynn led the Lady Hornets to a 24-7 record while the girls finished as the MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Runners-Up. The team then advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season - the 21st time in the last 23 years - before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. The girls then went 15-0 at home to complete the sixth undefeated home season in program history.

The next season, the University said the Lady Hornets went 18-7 in an MIAA-only regular season schedule. With only one senior on the team, the girls advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.

Last season, ESU noted that the team went 15-14 for a 26th straight winning season before it finished 14-15 this season.

“I am thankful to all the coaches, players, staff, donors, faculty, and community members who helped me and the program along the way,” said Wynn. “We qualified for three NCAA Tournaments in five years along with making facility improvements that will have a lasting impact on the program.”

In his five years with the team, Emporia State said Wynn’s players have earned nine first-, second- or third-team All-MIAA honors, including two defensive player of the year awards and the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2021.

Emporia State indicated that a national search for the next Lady Hornets head basketball coach will begin immediately.

