Emporia State’s season ends in first round of MIAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - In the Opening Round of the MIAA Championships, the Hornets couldn’t get past Central Oklahoma Wednesday night, 71-57.

ESU was down 37-30 at the half but immediately went down 13 after the Bronchos went on a 6-0 run to begin the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Central Oklahoma had a 18 point lead but Emporia State couldn’t climb out of that big hole.

The Hornets end the season at 14-15

