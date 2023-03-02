Emporia State’s season ends in first round of MIAA Championships
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - In the Opening Round of the MIAA Championships, the Hornets couldn’t get past Central Oklahoma Wednesday night, 71-57.
ESU was down 37-30 at the half but immediately went down 13 after the Bronchos went on a 6-0 run to begin the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Central Oklahoma had a 18 point lead but Emporia State couldn’t climb out of that big hole.
The Hornets end the season at 14-15
