Advertisement

Homeless man arrested after he breaks into building and makes burger and beer for breakfast

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a building that housed the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff Ave.

Initial reports indicated a man was seen inside the building with a pipe.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the man was still inside the business when officers arrived.

The man told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building, though a window had been broken out to gain entry.

Police said the man had made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Caine
One in custody after disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices
A semitrailer crashed off Interstate 70 on Monday night near Brewster in western Kansas after...
Semi crashes off I-70 on Monday after driver reaches for drink
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify the man in this photo involved in multiple incidents on...
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify man in multiple Monday incidents

Latest News

Homeless man arrested after break-in at former Topeka restaurant
Topekans share ideas on how city could use ARPA money
Topekans share ideas on how city could use ARPA money
Lakeside Village residents frustrated over another boil water advisory
Lakeside Village residents frustrated over another boil water advisory
Chocolate shop works overtime preparing for Valentine's Day
Chocolate shop works overtime preparing for Valentine’s Day