Homeless man arrested after he breaks into building and makes burger and beer for breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood after police said he broke into a building that formerly housed a Mexican restaurant and made himself a hamburger and beer for breakfast.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at a building that housed the former La Siesta Restaurant at 201 N.E. Woodruff Ave.

Initial reports indicated a man was seen inside the building with a pipe.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the man was still inside the business when officers arrived.

The man told officers he had been given permission to be inside the building, though a window had been broken out to gain entry.

Police said the man had made himself a hamburger, was drinking beer and watching television when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers took the man into custody without further incident.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.