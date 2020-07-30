Advertisement

New reports of flash flooding in Topeka Thursday, City says storm water system overwhelmed

Flash Flood Warning for Topeka until 2:30 PM Thursday. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen.
Flooding at 5000 SW 22nd Park and Prairie Road.
Flooding at 5000 SW 22nd Park and Prairie Road.(Kathleen Weaver | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flash flooding is plaguing parts of Topeka roadways again on Thursday.

Flooding reports as of 12:00pm:

  • 29th Wanamaker, cars stalled in the road
  • Huntoon and Fairlawn
  • 21st and Fairlawn
  • 1100 block SW Fairlawn
  • NW 35th and Brickyard
  • 33rd and Mowbray
  • Munson and Orleans
  • I-470 and Gage
  • 10th and Urish
  • 29th and Westport

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Topeka until 2:30 PM Thursday. According to WIBW First Alert Weather, up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen, and more is coming. Be prepared for rapidly rising water.

The National Weather Service in Topeka sent an emergency alert saying travel in Topeka NOT RECOMMENDED due to significant flooding.

Emergency managers reminder drivers TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

The City of Topeka sent a statement about the most recent flooding:

Upload your weather pictures and videos here:

