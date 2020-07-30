TPD implements Walk-in Accident Reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has implemented a walk-in accident reporting phase due to flooding.
TPD says during walk-in accident reporting phases, it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
TPD says other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance information, registration and contact information and call the Department at 785-368-9551 or to go to the Law Enforcement Center to report an incident.
