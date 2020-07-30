Shawnee Co. Emergency Management tells Topekans to stay home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Emergency Management is telling Topekans to stay home due to heavy flooding in the area.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says it has issued a civil emergency message telling Topekans to stay home effective for the whole county until 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

SCEM says the area is undergoing significant flooding and that travel is not recommended as currently water rescues are underway in Topeka.

