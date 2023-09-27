U.S. Rep. from Kansas calls on leaders to overturn lesser prairie chicken listing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. Representative from Kansas has called on national leaders to help overturn the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened and endangered species.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says President Joe Biden vetoed S.J. Resolution 9, which would have nullified a rule listing the lesser prairie chicken as threatened and endangered in Kansas under the Endangered Species Act.

“Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers are the original conservationists, and their voluntary conservation efforts have proven to be effective in supporting the lesser prairie-chicken species population,” Congressman Mann said. “At a time when record-breaking drought is crushing rural communities, crop production, and native grasslands, we need more rain, not more regulations.”

Rep. Mann called for his colleagues to overturn the veto. He has helped to champion legislation that attempted to block the move:

Dec. 22, 2022 - Mann introduced the bicameral joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to nullify the listing of the lesser prairie chicken.

Jan. 12, 2023 - Mann led a group of colleagues to request a delay of the final rule that would list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. After this letter, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved the effective date from Jan. 24 to April 1.

Feb. 8, 2023 - Mann again led a group of colleagues to reintroduce their joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to nullify the listing.

April 18, 2023 - The House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a hearing concerning the joint resolution of disapproval.

April 28, 2023 - The House Natural Resources Committee passed the resolution out of committee.

May 3, 2023 - The U.S. Senate passed the resolution with a vote of 50-48.

July 27, 2023 - The U.S. House of Representatives passed the resolution by a vote of 221-206.

