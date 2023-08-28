NOTO, Visit Topeka among 22 recipients of Kansas Tourism’s 2023 Marketing Grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts District and Visit Topeka’s ArtsConnect are among 22 tourist organizations across Kansas selected for a marketing grant.

The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Kansas Tourism division announced the recipients of its 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program and the allocation of $117,780 in funding for each selected organization. The grants will help enhance the organizations and attractions by allowing them to develop new innovative marketing initiatives.

“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that the travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”

According to Kansas Tourism, the funds are from the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, derived from state lottery proceeds. This program aims to increase state destination sites and enrich the state’s image.

A committee consisting of Kansas Tourism representatives reviewed each submitted application.

“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”

To learn more about the other grants Kansas Tourism has to offer, click HERE.

The 2023 award recipients are:

Awardee County Funding amount Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Atchison $10,000 Barber Co. United, Inc. Barber $5,599 Carolyn & Mark McGinn Farms/Equus Beds Sedgwick $5,000 City of Great Bend CVB Barton $2,849 Diamond Springs Ranch Harvey $5,000 Graham Co. Community Development Graham $5,615 Jewell Co. Revitalization Jewell $10,000 Kansas Free for Arts, Inc. Lyon $5,000 Marquette Chamber of Commerce McPherson $960 Marysville Convention & Tourism Marshall $10,000 Miami Co. Miami $2,000 Mitchell Co. Convention & Tourism Mitchell $4,000 National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame Wyandotte $5,000 North Central Kansas Shooting Sports, LLC Mitchell $2,830 North Topeka Arts District, Inc. Shawnee $8,350 Russell co. Economic Development & CVB Russell $3,280 Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact Nemaha $1,600 Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance Multiple SE Counties $3,640 Tanganyika Wildlife Park Sedgwick $10,000 Visit Coffeyville Montgomery $6,960 Visit Herington/Convention & Visitors Bureau Dickinson $5,097 Visit Topeka/ArtsConnect Shawnee $5,000

