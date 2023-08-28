NOTO, Visit Topeka among 22 recipients of Kansas Tourism’s 2023 Marketing Grants
Other county organizations to receive funding include Atchison, Lyon, Nemaha, and more
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts District and Visit Topeka’s ArtsConnect are among 22 tourist organizations across Kansas selected for a marketing grant.
The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Kansas Tourism division announced the recipients of its 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program and the allocation of $117,780 in funding for each selected organization. The grants will help enhance the organizations and attractions by allowing them to develop new innovative marketing initiatives.
“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that the travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”
According to Kansas Tourism, the funds are from the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, derived from state lottery proceeds. This program aims to increase state destination sites and enrich the state’s image.
A committee consisting of Kansas Tourism representatives reviewed each submitted application.
“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”
To learn more about the other grants Kansas Tourism has to offer, click HERE.
The 2023 award recipients are:
|Awardee
|County
|Funding amount
|Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce
|Atchison
|$10,000
|Barber Co. United, Inc.
|Barber
|$5,599
|Carolyn & Mark McGinn Farms/Equus Beds
|Sedgwick
|$5,000
|City of Great Bend CVB
|Barton
|$2,849
|Diamond Springs Ranch
|Harvey
|$5,000
|Graham Co. Community Development
|Graham
|$5,615
|Jewell Co. Revitalization
|Jewell
|$10,000
|Kansas Free for Arts, Inc.
|Lyon
|$5,000
|Marquette Chamber of Commerce
|McPherson
|$960
|Marysville Convention & Tourism
|Marshall
|$10,000
|Miami Co.
|Miami
|$2,000
|Mitchell Co. Convention & Tourism
|Mitchell
|$4,000
|National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame
|Wyandotte
|$5,000
|North Central Kansas Shooting Sports, LLC
|Mitchell
|$2,830
|North Topeka Arts District, Inc.
|Shawnee
|$8,350
|Russell co. Economic Development & CVB
|Russell
|$3,280
|Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown Impact
|Nemaha
|$1,600
|Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance
|Multiple SE Counties
|$3,640
|Tanganyika Wildlife Park
|Sedgwick
|$10,000
|Visit Coffeyville
|Montgomery
|$6,960
|Visit Herington/Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Dickinson
|$5,097
|Visit Topeka/ArtsConnect
|Shawnee
|$5,000
