NOTO, Visit Topeka among 22 recipients of Kansas Tourism’s 2023 Marketing Grants

The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Kansas Tourism division announced the recipients of its 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program and the allocation of $117,780 in funding for each selected organization.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts District and Visit Topeka’s ArtsConnect are among 22 tourist organizations across Kansas selected for a marketing grant.

The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Kansas Tourism division announced the recipients of its 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program and the allocation of $117,780 in funding for each selected organization. The grants will help enhance the organizations and attractions by allowing them to develop new innovative marketing initiatives.

“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2B in total economic impact that the travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”

According to Kansas Tourism, the funds are from the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, derived from state lottery proceeds. This program aims to increase state destination sites and enrich the state’s image.

A committee consisting of Kansas Tourism representatives reviewed each submitted application.

“We are proud to provide support to our dedicated tourism industry partners through these marketing grants,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Increasing visitation to these exciting destinations boosts local economies in a variety of ways.”

To learn more about the other grants Kansas Tourism has to offer, click HERE.

The 2023 award recipients are:

AwardeeCountyFunding amount
Atchison Area Chamber of CommerceAtchison$10,000
Barber Co. United, Inc.Barber$5,599
Carolyn & Mark McGinn Farms/Equus BedsSedgwick$5,000
City of Great Bend CVBBarton$2,849
Diamond Springs RanchHarvey$5,000
Graham Co. Community DevelopmentGraham$5,615
Jewell Co. RevitalizationJewell$10,000
Kansas Free for Arts, Inc.Lyon$5,000
Marquette Chamber of CommerceMcPherson$960
Marysville Convention & TourismMarshall$10,000
Miami Co.Miami$2,000
Mitchell Co. Convention & TourismMitchell$4,000
National Agricultural Center and Hall of FameWyandotte$5,000
North Central Kansas Shooting Sports, LLCMitchell$2,830
North Topeka Arts District, Inc.Shawnee$8,350
Russell co. Economic Development & CVBRussell$3,280
Seneca Area Chamber & Downtown ImpactNemaha$1,600
Southeast Kansas Museum AllianceMultiple SE Counties$3,640
Tanganyika Wildlife ParkSedgwick$10,000
Visit CoffeyvilleMontgomery$6,960
Visit Herington/Convention & Visitors BureauDickinson$5,097
Visit Topeka/ArtsConnectShawnee$5,000

