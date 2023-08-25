Kansas AFL/CIO hosting annual golf tournament for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state labor union is joining together to support opportunities for young people.

Their annual golf tournament benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kansas is about to tee off.

John Nave, executive vice president of the Kansas AFL - CIO visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details and invite people to sign up.

Nave said the union started golf tournament when they realized many of its members used the Boys and Girls Clubs’ programs for their own children, particularly before and after school care. They decided to launch a fundraiser to support the organization.

The 6th annual Kansas AFL-CIO Fall Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas will be held September 9 at GreatLife Shawnee Country Club. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m., with golfers teeing off at 9 a.m. Registration is $125 per person or $500 for a team.

Spots are still available. To sign up, email jnave@swbell.net or visit the Kansas AFL-CIO web site.

