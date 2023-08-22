Local employers make Forbes list of best places to work in Kansas

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local employers such as Auburn-Washburn and Reser’s have made the Forbes list of best places to work in the Sunflower State.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that Forbes has named it the 13th best employer in Kansas with at least 500 employees. It is the only district in the county to make the list.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 70,000 workers with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Participants answered if they would recommend their employer to others and were asked to evaluate their working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more.

The full list for Kansas is as follows:

  1. The University of Kansas Health System
  2. Garmin
  3. Kansas State University
  4. Olathe Public Schools
  5. Blue Valley Schools
  6. Cargill
  7. Pfizer
  8. Textron
  9. Bank of America
  10. Marriott International
  11. Reser’s Fine Foods
  12. JM Smucker
  13. Auburn-Washburn USD 437
  14. Shawnee Mission Schools
  15. FedEx
  16. U.S. Department of Agriculture
  17. T-Mobile
  18. Netsmart
  19. Amazon
  20. UPS
  21. Quest Diagnostics
  22. Maximus
  23. UnitedHealth Group
  24. Target
  25. BNSF Railway
  26. Stormont Vail Health
  27. Allied Universal
  28. University of Kansas
  29. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
  30. YRC Worldwide

To see a full list of the nation’s best employers, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE - Riley County Police Department
3-year-old child left at scene of Manhattan crash leads to JC man’s arrest
Joseph Clark
Wrong-way chase along Highway 24 leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE - (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
Kansas families set to receive around $7.4 million in food assistance

Latest News

FILE
Gov. urges extension of water conservation efforts to Kansas as drought worsens
FILE
Pott. Co. residents urged to conserve water as heat exacerbates drought
Casey Roma
Month-long rape investigation leads to Tecumseh man’s arrest
A water main break has closed SW High Ave. in Topeka, Kan.
Water main break closes SW High Ave. in Topeka