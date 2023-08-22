Local employers make Forbes list of best places to work in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local employers such as Auburn-Washburn and Reser’s have made the Forbes list of best places to work in the Sunflower State.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, that Forbes has named it the 13th best employer in Kansas with at least 500 employees. It is the only district in the county to make the list.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 70,000 workers with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Participants answered if they would recommend their employer to others and were asked to evaluate their working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more.

The full list for Kansas is as follows:

The University of Kansas Health System Garmin Kansas State University Olathe Public Schools Blue Valley Schools Cargill Pfizer Textron Bank of America Marriott International Reser’s Fine Foods JM Smucker Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Shawnee Mission Schools FedEx U.S. Department of Agriculture T-Mobile Netsmart Amazon UPS Quest Diagnostics Maximus UnitedHealth Group Target BNSF Railway Stormont Vail Health Allied Universal University of Kansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas YRC Worldwide

To see a full list of the nation’s best employers, click HERE.

