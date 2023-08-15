KU unveils plans for $300 million project to include upgraded football stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are set to call a redesigned football stadium home as plans for a $300 million project have been unveiled.

The University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that the newest plans for the Gateway District - to feature a reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, conference center and multi-use facilities - will enable year-round use of the area and drive economic development.

Officials noted that plans also include a combination of new retail, dining and other amenities to drive student recruitment and enhance the campus experience. The plans, which include the first architectural renderings, were shared at an event at the Jayhawk Welcome Center hosted by Chancellor Douglas Girod, Governor Laura Kelly, Director of Athletics Travis Goff and other university leaders.

“The Gateway District is a once-in-a-generation project to transform our campus and drive economic development throughout the region,” Girod said. “Specifically, this project will create exciting new amenities for students, employees and visitors while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”

KU indicated that the project is set to be completed through a multi-phased approach, the first of which is set to include renovations to and expansions of the Anderson Family Football Complex. The first phase will include the construction of new southwest, west and north sides of the stadium as well as a new conference center on the north end.

According to KU, construction on Phase 1 will begin after the 2023 football season and will be finished by the start of the 2025 season. The Jayhawks will continue to play at the stadium with a reduced capacity for the 2024 season. Fans have been encouraged to buy tickets for the 2023 season or a chance to be in the stadium in 2024.

Officials noted that the project is set to be funded mostly through private donors. No tuition funds or state general dollars are set to be used. An initial fundraising goal of $300 million was set for both the Memorial Stadium and Allen Fieldhouse projects. A total of $165 million in gifts and commitments have already been secured - including $125 million since the project was announced in October 2022.

KU said the mark denotes a record-breaking achievement and unprecedented fundraising skills. However, additional support will be required to fulfill the full vision. Funding will include $35 million in ARPA funds and $50 million through the Department of Commerce’s University Challenge Grant program. Additional funds could come from bonds issued by the Athletics department, the debt from which would be repaid from new revenue streams generated by the stadium.

“The cumulative impact of a world-class football operations complex and one of the finest game day venues in the country catapults Kansas Football, and our entire athletics program, into this critical next chapter,” Goff said. “We have a proud history, but this unprecedented investment makes a powerful statement about an even brighter future and provides far-reaching impact for our university community, fans and football program. I am grateful for the leadership of Chancellor Girod and the visionary donors who have propelled this generational project forward.”

KU indicated that future phases will focus on the south and east portions of the stadium as well as the development of multi-use facilities. While still in the early stages of planning, the facilities will include a mix of amenities such as arts and entertainment, dining, retail, office spaces and lodging.

Kansas Athletics also said that renovations to the Anderson Football Complex started with the recently unveiled locker rooms and will include a state-of-the-art sports medicine center to feature new hydrotherapy pools, cryotherapy chambers and infrared light therapy equipment. The building will be expanded to the north to connect to the stadium and will include a new player lunge with a nutrition and fuel bar.

KU said plans have also been made to include a new content studio and in-house student services center with dedicated study rooms and player development and academic support facilities. A meeting room that boasts a full view of the stadium and virtual practice walkthrough room will also be added.

“This project is vital to the continued growth of our program. We are incredibly appreciative of the commitment shown by our generous donors, Chancellor Girod, Travis Goff and many others,” Kansas Football Coach Lance Leipold said. “The substantial upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Anderson Family Football Complex will greatly enhance the student-athlete experience. I am very much looking forward to seeing that come to life.”

According to KU, the Gateway is expected to bring in $2.4 billion in direct, indirect and induced spending as well as $1.4 billion in direct, indirect and induced earnings to support an estimated 720 jobs. Construction will create 670 temporary jobs, $2.2 million in state sales tax and $2.4 million in state personal income tax. An estimated 500,000 prospective students will benefit from the project.

Officials noted that upgrades will also include a new fan experience with a new seating bowl, improved accessibility and chairback seating. A 50% increase in area per set and 50% more leg room will also be added. About four times more food and beverage offerings will be added as well as another restroom and a half.

“This project represents a new day for the University of Kansas,” said Goff. “An ambitious vision and heightened aspirations require bold investment and earnest action. The Gateway District and new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will deliver a profound experience and provide an impact that our student-athletes, fans, and broader community richly deserve.”

KU indicated that HNTB and Multistudio will lead the project. HNTB is a national sports architecture leader as it designed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and several other big-name projects.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.