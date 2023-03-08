Jayhawk fans to see major renovations at Allen Fieldhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Major renovations are set to grace the historic Allen Fieldhouse to include new state-of-the-art amenities.

The University of Kansas announced on Wednesday, March 8, that Lawrence’s beloved Allen Fieldhouse - home of the Jayhawks - will soon undergo a series of upgrades to “profoundly” enhance the fan experience and equip the most historic arena in the nation with state-of-the-art amenities.

“This makes the best and coolest place to play college basketball that much better. The fan experience will truly be enhanced, and our team will benefit greatly,” said Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self. “We’ve always taken great pride in having the best fans and the best homecourt in the country. These major improvements inside the arena, and throughout all three floors of the concourse, ensure that Allen Fieldhouse will always be recognized as a top venue in America, regardless of sport.”

KU noted that the project will be funded mostly by the generosity of longstanding supporters and multi-generational Jayhawk families who have come together to elevate the experience for everyone. Allen Fieldhouse is one of Kansas’ most-visited attractions.

According to officials, concourses on all three levels will be reimagined and donor spaces will be expanded. The upgrades will also increase capacity, provide a world-class gameday experience and allow for additional opportunities for special events on non-gamedays.

KU indicated that the inside of the arena will also see significant improvements while also maintaining history and tradition. Additional chairback seating, state-of-the-art videoboards and a new sound system and lighting will be installed.

“Allen Fieldhouse is a preeminent destination for sports fans and has long been heralded as the best in-game experience in basketball,” said Travis Goff, Director of Athletics. “There is no arena in sport that provides the tradition and character of the Fieldhouse, and this project will go to great lengths to maintain that, while dramatically enhancing the fan experience for our men’s and women’s basketball supporters. This is a strong statement to our commitment to not just sustaining but elevating Kansas Basketball to new heights, and it will be a game-changer for our programs, student-athletes and fans.”

The University said the renovations will reshape first impressions, elevate donor spaces and enhance the gameday experience for everyone. Some impactful changes include:

Enhanced concessions and new LED lights to elevate and unify all concourses, including a new “Jayhawk Pub” concept on the second level which will have a variety of food options and expansive space for fans to meet and connect.

A new and expanded Rally House Team Store in the Booth Hall of Athletics will feature a flexible mezzanine space.

Reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces, including a donor atrium, which will integrate into Allen Fieldhouse and the Naismith Room.

Enhanced seating opportunities to include additional chairbacks and accessible seating.

Important investments into the in-game experience include a new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a new sound system, new digital signage and upgraded wifi.

“These renovations will enhance the gameday experience for Jayhawks, including our students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors,” said Chancellor Douglas Girod. “Additionally, these enhancements position KU Basketball to continue driving new student recruitment, alumni engagement and donor relations, all of which benefit the university and our broader academic mission.”

In addition to the upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, officials indicated that Wagnon Student Athlete Center will also be remodeled with a focus on a modernized and welcoming front door for recruits, fans, donors and sponsors. The Center will also reconfigure space to meet the day-to-day needs of current student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“These improvements are continued investments in our basketball programs, and it demonstrates a commitment to solidifying Allen Fieldhouse as the very best place to play,” said Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brandon Schneider. “I am excited our fans will get to enjoy a first-class experience each time they come through the doors. This will have a major impact on our program moving forward and will make it an even better experience for our student-athletes.”

the renovations will be led by local design firm Multistudio and will begin in the spring as it is broken into two phases in order to navigate the 2023-24 basketball season. The entirety of the project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

“We would not have this tremendous opportunity if not for the inspirational gifts from one of our very best Jayhawk families. On behalf of the entire institution, our basketball programs, and our fans, thank you for your game-changing impact on this crown jewel facility,” Goff concluded.

