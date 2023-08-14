Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found in Kentucky following a 2020 Junction City double homicide has been found not guilty following a jury trial in Geary Co.

Court records indicate that on Friday, Aug. 11, Nathaniel Holmes, the man accused of a Junction City double homicide, was found not guilty on two counts of murder in the first degree.

Court records also show that a jury found Holmes not guilty following a 4-day trial.

Co-defendant Dontavion Wright is set to face a jury trial starting Sept. 18. He also faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Holmes and Wright had originally been accused of the May 2020 double homicide of Dylan Spencer and Aaron Villarreal at a home in Junction City.

Holmes was found in September 2020 in Radcliff, Ky., and was extradited back to Geary Co. Wright had been arrested by local police in June 2020.

