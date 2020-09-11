Advertisement

Man taken into custody in Kentucky for Junction City double homicide

Nathaniel Roderick Holmes
Nathaniel Roderick Holmes(JCPD | Junction City Police)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say a second man has been arrested on two counts of First-Degree Murder for a May double homicide.

Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, AKA Nook, was taken into custody in Radcliff, Kentucky on Wednesday.

Holmes and Dontavion Wright have both been arrested for the deaths of Dylan Spencer and Aaron Villarreal on May 7th, 2020 at 805 W. 11th St. in Junction City.

Holmes is at the Hardin County Kentucky Jail awaiting extradition back to Geary County. His bond has been set at $2-million.

Wright is currently in custody in the Geary County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Council to decide on emergency COVID-19 declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A mostly Republican state council is scheduled to decide Friday whether to extend an emergency declaration signed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Harvesters to host virtual fundraiser and panel discussion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Harvesters works in our communities to feed hundreds every day. On Thursday, September 24th, they will host a virtual discussion talking about how you can help those in need.

Local

No crowds allowed at 45th Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
The 45th Annual Huff n' Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally kicks off this weekend, but with one major caveat -- no guests.

Forecast

Friday forecast: One more day of cool & overcast skies, much warmer tomorrow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Those that get measurable rain today, it’ll likely remain between 0.05”-0.25”

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs win season opener over Texans, 34-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.

News

19 offenders have COVID-19 in jail, corrections official says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Shawnee County Department of Corrections staff members think the COVID-19 outbreak among in the jail inmates stemmed from a visitor or a staff member, DOC Director Brian Cole said Thursday during an interview with 13 NEWS.

News

TPS making sure classrooms are clean before students return

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Public Schools is making sure classrooms are clean in the face of COVID-19.

Local

Helping Hands Humane Society sees steady increase in adoptions throughout pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A recent online search analysis from Lombardo Homes found that there has been an increased interest in pet adoption since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that 42 percent of Americans considered adoption.

Local

All-day program helps working parents while kids attend school virtually

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Helping youth in the Manhattan area has long been the goal of the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.

Local

Mental health priority in Manhattan-area Recovery Task Force meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Members of the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force met virtually Wednesday, to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the greater Manhattan area.