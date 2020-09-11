Man taken into custody in Kentucky for Junction City double homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say a second man has been arrested on two counts of First-Degree Murder for a May double homicide.

Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, AKA Nook, was taken into custody in Radcliff, Kentucky on Wednesday.

Holmes and Dontavion Wright have both been arrested for the deaths of Dylan Spencer and Aaron Villarreal on May 7th, 2020 at 805 W. 11th St. in Junction City.

Holmes is at the Hardin County Kentucky Jail awaiting extradition back to Geary County. His bond has been set at $2-million.

Wright is currently in custody in the Geary County Jail.

