Lawrence Kansas Police identify weekend homicide victim

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on June 3.

LKPD identified the victim of the homicide as Cameron Renner, 20, of Topeka.

LKPD said investigators still need help in making an arrest in the case.

According to LKPD, several calls came into dispatch just after 1 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of 24th and Cedarwood in Lawrence, Kan. Officers arrived on scene and began speaking to witnesses but found no victim.

Staff at LKPD indicated officers also proactively dispatched to the hospital and witnessed a car speeding into the Emergency Department entrance. Officers pulled a male victim from the back seat who was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. Investigators have been working diligently all week to identify the man, interview witnesses and follow leads.

LKPD said evidence leads them to believe that more witnesses than those who’ve come forward have vital information in the case.

With the identity of the victim now known and the family notified, LKPD hopes those who have information will come forward.

LKPD reminds residents that they remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.