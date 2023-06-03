Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public to give more information after an overnight homicide. No suspect is in custody and no identity has been made for the victim.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call just after 1:00 a.m. reporting gunshots at W 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue. Officers arrived, but did not find a victim after searching the area and talking to witnesses.

Officers were then dispatched to a local hospital, witnessing a car speeding into the entrance of the Emergency Department. They pulled out a white male, described as possibly in his 20′s with light brown hair, out of the back seat of the car. He was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel. The three males who were in the car with the victim say they do not know his identity.

Anyone with information that has not yet been contacted by officers is asked to call Lawrence Police dispatch or the Crime Stoppers hotline at (785) 843-TIPS.

