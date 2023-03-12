Salina officials hunt for woman accused of child sex crimes

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are on the hunt for a woman accused of child sex crimes after officials in Topeka arrested a man accused of the same.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, March 10, that it is on the hunt for Chelsey Unique Fears, 30, who is wanted on a Saline Co. District Court felony arrest warrant.

Officials noted that Fears’ warrant holds four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Fears has been described as a 30-year-old black woman who stands at 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Following the start of the manhunt for Fears, officials also said they were in search of Laurence Drake McCall, 43, who is wanted on rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated kidnapping, distribution of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCall has been described as a 43-year-old white man who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs around 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is partially bald.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that McCall has since been arrested. The Shawnee County booking report indicates that McCall was arrested by officials in Topeka and remains behind bars on bonds that total $186,500 from four separate arrest warrants.

Officials warned residents to not attempt to apprehend Fears or McCall. If anyone sees the pair or knows where they may be, they should report that information immediately to the Salina Police Department Dispatch Center at 785-826-7210, the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

