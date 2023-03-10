Saline County Sheriff’s Office searching for subject involved in sex crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a subject involved in a sex crime.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office said Laurence McCall is wanted for two Saline County District Court felony arrest warrants. McCall is wanted for the following charges: one count of Rape; one count of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy; one count of Aggravated Kidnapping; one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance - Cocaine; one count of felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; one count of No Drug Tax Stamp and one count of misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His description is as follows:

Date of Birth: 06/15/1979

Race: White - Sex: Male

Height: 5′ 10″ - Weight: 175

Eyes: Hazel - Hair: Partially Bald

Saline County Sheriff’s Office said do not attempt to apprehend this subject. If located, call the Salina Police Department Dispatch at 785-826-7210, Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500, or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or TEXT SATIPS to CRIMES (274637). If you call Crimestoppers, a confidential number will be assigned to you so if your information qualifies, you may claim a cash reward from Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.