Two suspects arrested in Crawford Co. homicide

Homicide Investigation(MGN)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Pittsburg Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Crawford County ruled as a homicide. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

According to the KBI, on Friday, Feb. 17 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Pittsburg Police Department received a 911 call from Collin Pal Gebford, 43, reporting someone was shot. The victim, identified as David Duane Mays, 51, of Weir, Kan., was located by police in the roadway near 1023 N Main in Pittsburg, Kan. with a fatal gunshot would to the chest.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s office requested the KBI Crime Scene Response Team and investigative. The team determined there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Gebford was booked into the Crawford County Jail and charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first degree murder and felony murder.

Another suspect, Travis Conness, 32, of Neosho, Mo., was at large, but eventually was located and arrested without incident. He is booked in the Crawford County jail and also charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first degree murder and felony murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

