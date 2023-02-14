$20 million awarded to Kansas programs focused on keeping families together

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $20 million has been awarded to organizations in Kansas for programs that are meant to keep families together and children out of foster care.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that to reinforce her commitment to children and families in the Sunflower State, a new set of Family First Prevention Grants which total nearly $20 million have been awarded. These grants will create and help programs grow that are meant to keep families together and prevent children from entering foster care.

Gov. Kelly noted that current Family First Prevention programs have proven successful and have helped more than 3,000 children in Kansas remain with their families and stay out of foster care.

“Family First programs have been proven to keep families together, improving outcomes for our children long-term and saving our state money down the road. They have contributed to the nearly 20% drop in the total number of children in foster care since the start of my administration,” Kelly said. “That’s why we have worked across the aisle to direct both state and federal funding to expanding these successful programs.”

In 2019, Kelly said Kansas became one of the first states to implement the Family First Prevention Services Act, bipartisan federal legislation that allows states to direct federal foster care money to prevention programs meant to keep families together.

The Governor indicated that the Kansas Department of Children and Families has used these funds to treat mental health, build parent skills, prevent substance use and aid family members who serve as primary caregivers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work DCF and our partner agencies have done on behalf of Kansas families,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “We know that Family First programs are a primary factor in the overall reduction in foster children in Kansas, with nearly 90% of children who received the services remaining at home with their families without the need for foster care.”

Kelly said the new grants expand the number of providers from 11 to 14 and the Multisystemic Therapy system statewide. They will also fund new substance use disorder services and parent-skill-building partners as well as include new primary prevention programs.

The Governor said the following organizations have been awarded funds:

Substance Use Prevention

Agency Evidence-Based Program Award DCCCA Substance Treatment and Recovery Teams $921,606 Kansas Children’s Service League Parent-Child Assistance Program $310,344.98 KVC Strengthening Families $200,000 Saint Francis Ministries Seeking Safety $700,00

Parent Skill-building

Agency Evidence-Based Program Award Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, Inc. Family Mentoring $414,353.92 Great Circle Healthy Families America $395,475 Kansas Children’s Service League Healthy Families America $1,555,000 Foster Adopt Connect Fostering Prevention $543,134 Kansas Parents as Teachers Association Parents as Teachers Bright Futures Program $1,000,000 Saint Francis Ministries Family-Centered Treatment $4,798,000

Mental Health

Agency Evidence-Based Program Award Community Solutions, Inc. Multisystemic Therapy $6,409,472 TFI Family Services Parent-Child Interaction Therapy $1,150,000

Kinship Navigation

Agency Evidence-Based Program Award Kansas Legal Services Kids 2 Kin $324,158

Primary Prevention Programs

Agency Evidence-Based Program Award Kansas Legal Services Parent Advocate Program $1,094,577 Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office Community Support Specialist $85,359

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.