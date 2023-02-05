Topeka Metro & transit union host Stuff the Bus event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) #1360 hosted their Stuff the Bus event Saturday.

Topeka Metro and ATU members took to the 21st street Dillons to load non-perishable food items donated by shoppers and cash donations. All food donations are to be distributed through Project Topeka.

“It’s great,” Efren Mazas, president of ATU #1360, said. “[The community] depends on all of this food because of the depletion of donations in December, Christmas and Thanksgiving, so it helps out a lot.”

In the past, the Stuff the Bus project has collected nearly 2,500 lbs. of food. ATU members transport the food to be weight and hand in the monetary donations.

