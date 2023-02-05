Topeka Metro & transit union host Stuff the Bus event

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) #1360 hosted their Stuff the Bus event Saturday.

Topeka Metro and ATU members took to the 21st street Dillons to load non-perishable food items donated by shoppers and cash donations. All food donations are to be distributed through Project Topeka.

“It’s great,” Efren Mazas, president of ATU #1360, said. “[The community] depends on all of this food because of the depletion of donations in December, Christmas and Thanksgiving, so it helps out a lot.”

In the past, the Stuff the Bus project has collected nearly 2,500 lbs. of food. ATU members transport the food to be weight and hand in the monetary donations.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 NEWS viewer Sheli White captured this photo of an object in the sky northeast of Sabetha,...
Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri
Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka, left, and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, have been...
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12...
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Gov. Laura Kelly announces a $1.8 billion expansion at Integra Technologies in Wichita.
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement

Latest News

Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
Black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
Topeka Metro & transit union host Stuff the Bus event
Topeka Metro & transit union host Stuff the Bus event
Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In
Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In