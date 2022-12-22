Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered at 2249 SW 57th St.(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A body has been discovered near previous sites in the search for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.

Late Wednesday afternoon, on a news tip, 13 NEWS found Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies searching property just off South Highway 75 on 57th street. The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered at 2249 SW 57th St. The body has not been identified.

They requested search assistance from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Dept. at the area identified as an location of interest. This is about 12 blocks from a site searched by Topeka Police, two weeks ago, related to missing Omaha resident Cari Allen.

The farm property has a house and barn and 13 NEWS found two white tents set up near the barn, with crime tape all over the area. Shawnee County Sheriffs’ spokesperson Abigail Christian said some heavy equipment would be moving in Thursday morning. She would not say if this would be digging equipment.

Topeka resident Aldrick Scott was arrested in Belize December 6, after a Douglas County Nebraska warrant listed him as a kidnapping suspect, related to Allen’s disappearance. A man who said Scott stayed with him in Belize, also said Scott told him he had killed Cari Allen.

The Shawnee County Sheriff and Topeka Police Department have told 13 NEWS that the Douglas County, Nebraska, Sheriff is in charge of the Cari Allen case and that specific detail on the case would have to come from Omaha.

13 NEWS will have more information on the search area as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

