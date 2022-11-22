TPD advises people to avoid area around SW Meadow Lane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police investigate a disturbance.

TPD says officers were dispatched just after 7:35 p.m. to the 2100 SW Meadow Lane to investigate a disturbance. No further information is available at this time.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation, updates will follow when available.

