TPD advises people to avoid area around SW Meadow Lane

(KFYR-TV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police investigate a disturbance.

TPD says officers were dispatched just after 7:35 p.m. to the 2100 SW Meadow Lane to investigate a disturbance. No further information is available at this time.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation, updates will follow when available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

Latest News

Topeka’s last YMCA is up for sale, but one company does not want to see it go so they decided...
Aqua fitness organization helps YMCA raise money by matching up to $3K of donations
Governor Laura Kelly’s Christmas tree was delivered to the Cedar Crest mansion Monday, November...
Christmas tree delivered to Governor’s mansion
Families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses can take steps to...
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America shares Dementia-friendly tips for the Holidays
Topeka’s governing body has approved the addition of a new parkway project to the city’s budget.
Elevation Parkway project receives approval from city council