Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.

As a result of the crash, Maria Catherine Fultz, 23, of Olathe was killed.

The two occupants of the Camaro, Troy Moore, 54, and Tracy Moore, 56, both reported experiencing pain after the crash. The crash logs state both of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

