Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd.

The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews work to maintain the track.

According to the City, the closure is only expected to last three days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.