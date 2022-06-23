Advertisement

Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

Documents state actions were consensual
A Nov. 2018 post from the Wamego High School Theater page shows Deborah (left) and Allan...
A Nov. 2018 post from the Wamego High School Theater page shows Deborah (left) and Allan (right) Sylvester at a school function.(Wamego High School Theatre Facebook Page)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two former Wamego School District teachers are now facing formal charges in Pottawatomie Co. for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

On Thursday, Pottawatomie Co. Attorney Sherri Schuck told 13 NEWS that she filed a single count of Unlawful Sexual Relations against Allan Sylvester and a single count of Unlawful Sexual Relations against Deborah Sylvester. Both are level 5 felonies.

Pottawatomie Co. court records state Allan Sylvester engaged in “consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

Deborah Sylvester is also charged with engaging in “consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

The victim was not identified, but is listed as a person over the age of 16.

Allen Sylvester was also charged with Unlawful Sexual Relations in Wabaunsee Co. in late May.

In that case, Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Timothy Liesmann says the alleged crime happened in the 2020/2021 school year and the student involved “was 17 and turned 18 under the period in question.”

Wamego Public Schools says both were placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced. According to a report from the Wamego Times, the Sylvester’s resigned May 31, 2022.

The Wamego Times also reports that Allan Sylvester taught high school science in the district before moving to middle school the last school year. Deborah taught high school math.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baker
Wamego Police Chief fired
(File)
Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge
Michael Baker talks to Wamego Commission about why he was suspended
Residents take to Wamego commissioners to support Police Chief Baker
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Schmidt announces plan to eliminate state tax on retirement benefits
Firefighter Joshua Haynes died Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind three children.
Linn Co. firefighter succumbs to injuries sustained battling Monday night blaze

Latest News

Laura Kelly gas tax
Gov. responds to President's plea for states to provide gas relief amid tax holiday
FILE
LaTurner cosponsors resolution to reverse barriers for farmers, ranchers
A two-car crash late Thursday morning at S.W. 10th and Gage slowed traffic but resulted in no...
Two-car collision slows traffic Thursday at busy west Topeka intersection
Gary Williams Jr. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)
KC man arrested after short chase through Brown County