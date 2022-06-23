Unlawful sexual relations charges filed against former Wamego teachers

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two former Wamego School District teachers are now facing formal charges in Pottawatomie Co. for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

On Thursday, Pottawatomie Co. Attorney Sherri Schuck told 13 NEWS that she filed a single count of Unlawful Sexual Relations against Allan Sylvester and a single count of Unlawful Sexual Relations against Deborah Sylvester. Both are level 5 felonies.

Pottawatomie Co. court records state Allan Sylvester engaged in “consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

Deborah Sylvester is also charged with engaging in “consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

The victim was not identified, but is listed as a person over the age of 16.

Allen Sylvester was also charged with Unlawful Sexual Relations in Wabaunsee Co. in late May.

In that case, Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Timothy Liesmann says the alleged crime happened in the 2020/2021 school year and the student involved “was 17 and turned 18 under the period in question.”

Wamego Public Schools says both were placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced. According to a report from the Wamego Times, the Sylvester’s resigned May 31, 2022.

The Wamego Times also reports that Allan Sylvester taught high school science in the district before moving to middle school the last school year. Deborah taught high school math.

