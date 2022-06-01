Wamego teacher charged for relationship with 17-year-old student

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - New details were released Wednesday regarding a Wamego Middle School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Timothy Liesmann says his office has filed a formal charge against Allen Sylvester for one count of Unlawful Sexual Relations between a teacher and a student of the same institution. Liesmann said the alleged crime happened in the 2020/2021 school year and the student involved “was 17 and turned 18 under the period in question.”

Leismann said the booking information published by the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office was inaccurate when it implied the accused crimes were with someone between 14 and 16 years old.

In addition to comments sent to 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Wamego Public Schools USD 320 Superintendent Greg Mann issued another statement Wednesday saying in part: “The accused employees were placed on administrative leave. This continues as an ongoing investigation and the School District is working closely and cooperating fully with our local law enforcement. While we are unable to share specifics on the students or staff involved we have no knowledge, at this time, of any current students being directly involved.”

Mann later clarified to 13 NEWS that two people were the focus of the district’s investigation into alleged employee impropriety. He said a husband and wife were placed on leave Tuesday night and “the husband was arrested.”

Mann did not mention Allan Sylvester by name.

“USD 320 staff and the school board take such allegations very seriously,” Mann said. “Although we are not at liberty to provide details into personnel matters, district administration is working to remove any potential risk to students based on these developments and also taking internal measures to evaluate our student safety protocols and practices. We are also actively researching ways to implement additional proactive steps to help us detect potential risks to student safety.”

Mann told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that Sulvester has been an employee with the USD 320 school district since 2011.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.