Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego Middle School teacher is facing multiple child sex crime related charges following his arrest in Wabaunsee Co.

Allen Dale Sylvester was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Sylvester faces three charges: Unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation. The booking report states that the offender (Sylvester) believes the child is between 14 and 16 years of age.

Sylvester is listed as a 51-year-old white male. Bond was set at $100,000.

According to the Wamego Public Schools website, Sylvester is listed as a Science Teacher for Wamego Middle School.

13 NEWS spoke with USD 320 Superintendent Greg Mann Tuesday morning who said he was unable to comment about the matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.