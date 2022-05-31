Advertisement

Wamego Middle School teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
Allen Dale Sylvester booking photo.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego Middle School teacher is facing multiple child sex crime related charges following his arrest in Wabaunsee Co.

Allen Dale Sylvester was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Sylvester faces three charges: Unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation. The booking report states that the offender (Sylvester) believes the child is between 14 and 16 years of age.

Sylvester is listed as a 51-year-old white male. Bond was set at $100,000.

According to the Wamego Public Schools website, Sylvester is listed as a Science Teacher for Wamego Middle School.

13 NEWS spoke with USD 320 Superintendent Greg Mann Tuesday morning who said he was unable to comment about the matter.

