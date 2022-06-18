Walmart grants $15K to JAG-K to continue workforce development

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - As it supports 36 employees who double as JAG-K students, international superstore chain Walmart has granted $15K to the Kansas chapter

Walmart said it has presented a $15,000 donation to Jobs for America’s Graduates - Kansas as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in and supporting the communities it serves through local giving, volunteerism and programs to strengthen community cohesion.

Walmart noted that JAG-K is a multi-year in-school program for students in 6th through 12th grade which offers tools to transition into post-secondary school, the military or directly into the workforce with marketable skills.

Walmart said Nuru Abdallah - a senior-to-be at Wyandotte High School - was elected as the president of the JAG-K student Career Association in May. In this role, it said she will work with leaders from around the state to shape the direction of the national organization.

For the past year, Walmart said Abdallah has developed skills and traits needed in this leadership role through employment at the Roeland Park Walmart. It said she balances a part-time job and school working primarily as a cashier and in customer service, however, the 17-year-old plays a variety of roles.

“I feel like I have grown a lot from the job,” Abdallah said. “I’m much more focused on my future from interacting with adults and having to be responsible. “I’m a people person. I love meeting new people. My co-workers are nice, and I enjoy interacting with the customers.”

Walmart noted that it currently employs 36 JAG-K participants in the Sunflower State and it makes annual donations to support their efforts as they prepare for the future workforce.

The international superstore chain said Ryan Irsik, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Walmart, recently met with Abdallah and JAG-K President and CEO Cuck Knapp to present the donation.

“We appreciate Walmart recognizing and joining in the efforts of JAG-K to help students prepare for successful futures,” Knapp said. “Walmart’s financial support is an investment in the future workforce of Kansas that will change many lives.”

Kansas has 81 JAG programs that serve about 4,300 students in 43 school districts across the state. The programs have a reported graduation rate of 97% for the Class of 2020.

“At Walmart, we truly believe there is a path of opportunity for everyone to unlock their potential and enjoy a purpose-driven career,” Irsik said. “We are honored to support JAG-K because of the incredible work the organization does to partner with students across the state to help them overcome identified barriers and prepare for college or career pathways that will set them up for success in the future.”

For more information about JAG-K, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.