Riley Co. reenters substantial COVID-19 category after brief reprieve

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reentered the substantial category for reported COVID-19 cases after a brief reprieve in the moderate category.

According to Riley County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases in the county between May 28 and June 3. It said there were 64.7 cases per 100,000 residents which put the county back in the substantial category.

“Riley County has been maintaining an incidence rate of around 40-60 cases per 100,000 people for quite some time,” Local Health Officer and Riley Co. Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said. “There have been no significant changes and thankfully very few hospitalizations recently. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as that continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness. We offer first, second, and booster doses for free at the health department on a walk-in basis. The process is simple and if anyone has questions, we would be happy to talk with them. Please call us at (785) 776-4779 ext. 7675 if you would like more information, or if you would like to schedule a vaccine appointment.”

The previous week, the KDHE reported a small decrease in cases which put the county back in the moderate category. However, the county has now entered the substantial category.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said on Wednesday, June 8, it was caring for one COVID-positive patient.

The County also noted that the Office of Vital Statistics verified two more COVID-19-related deaths which originated in Riley Co. It said this brings the total number of deaths to 89.

According to the County, there have been a total of 13,882 cases reported in Riley Co. as of June 8. However, this total does not include at-home COVID test results.

