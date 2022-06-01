Clay Co. sees small increase in COVID-19 cases while Riley Co. sees decrease

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County officials have seen a small increase in COVID-19 cases and have reminded residents to continue to take precautions, meanwhile, Riley Co. has seen a small decrease.

Clay County Emergency Management says in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 1, that after many weeks of little COVID-19 activity to report, the county has now seen a small increase in cases. It said as of June 1, nine cases were confirmed positive by a lab on Tuesday and do not include multiple other cases which have tested positive using at-home kits.

Clay Co. said several of those who have tested positive have reported that they were at local gatherings in the past 10 days. It said public health officials have given those affected instructions about how to identify close contacts and have asked that they contact their close contacts with instructions.

Clay Co. Emergency Mgmt. reminded residents that preventing the spread of COVID is an individual responsibility. If residents feel ill, it said they should call the Clay Co. Health Department at 785-632-3193 to make an appointment to get tested.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the Clay Co. said to follow the public health guidelines which have been issued throughout the pandemic:

Avoid large gatherings

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others who do not live in the same household

Wear a mask in public when social distancing cannot be maintained

Wash hands frequently

If not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, residents can call the Health Department to schedule a dose at 785-632-3191

Meanwhile, neighboring Riley County has reported a small decrease in COVID-19 cases. It said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 32 new positive cases between May 21 and 27, compared to the previous week’s 43 new cases. The decrease was enough to place the county back into the moderate category with 43.1 new cases per 100,000.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said as of June 1, only one COVID-positive patient was under its care.

Riley Co. also reported two new COVID-related deaths verified through the Office of Vital Statistics, which brings the county’s total deaths to 87. It said a 79-year-old vaccinated male tested positive on Feb. 16 and passed away on April 26. He did not receive a booster shot. It also said an 86-year-old vaccinated male tested positive on Jan. 26 and passed away on Feb. 22. He did receive one booster vaccine dose.

Riley Co. noted that there have been a total of 13, 822 cases of the virus reported in the county as of June 1 according to the KDHE Case Summary. However, this total does not include any at-home test results.

Clay Co. Emergency Mgmt. also noted that the Health Dept. and other local medical providers cannot issue letters of verification for positive or negative COVID tests unless the test is done in a medical professional’s presence. It said those who wish to use an at-home test can take the unused test to the Health Dept. and staff will witness the test being taken and can give the needed report for an employer.

If someone has attended a gathering recently in the county and has been told they are possibly a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the virus, Emergency Mgmt. said information on what to do can be found HERE.

Riley Co. residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccines and other immunizations at the Riley Co. Health Dept. Clinic at 785-776-4779 ext. 7675. It also said walk-in appointments are available at its 2030 Tecumseh Rd. clinic.

