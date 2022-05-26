Advertisement

WATCH: Surveillance video shows man pull lifeless toddler from Lawrence pool

(GRAPHIC) Surveillance video from May 18, 2022 shows autistic child jumping into pool and rescue that followed.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 26, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence hope dramatic video that shows the near drowning and rescue of a four-year-old boy will make people think twice about water safety as summer approaches.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and Lawrence Police held a joint media conference Thursday morning outside the Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical Administrative Offices.

During the conference, officials released surveillance video showing 4-year-old Xavier Rigney run towards and then jump into an empty swimming pool. Several children in the area gather around the pool’s fence as the child struggles in the water.

The video shows Rigney’s body eventually go lifeless before flashing forward to the rescue.

Officials say 12-year-old Maddox Westerhaus saw the toddler floating in the pool and alerted his father Tom Westerhaus. The video shows Tom hopping the fence and pulling Xavier’s lifeless body from the water. Westerhaus can be seen administering CPR before Xavier appears to regain color and consciousness.

During Thursday’s media conference, Xavier’s mother Alexis Rigney got to meet Maddox and Tom Westerhaus for the first time since the May 18, 2022 incident. Xavier was also in attendance, unphased from his brush with death. Officials say Xavier was under water for 3 minutes and 22 seconds.

Maddox and Tom Westerhaus were both presented certificates recognizing their life saving actions.

Left to right, Maddox Westerhaus, Tom Westerhaus, Kevin Joles
Left to right, Maddox Westerhaus, Tom Westerhaus, Kevin Joles(WIBW)

Officials did not release the apartment complex where the incident occurred. They did say Xavier is autistic and his condition draws him to bodies of water.

13′s Alyssa Willetts was at the news conference today and will have comments from those involved tonight on 13 NEWS and in this article.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

