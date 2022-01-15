Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling Senator Roger Marshall a moron, Marshall publicized his financial records and announced the impending introduction of the FAUCI Act.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, Jan. 14, he obtained records of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s previously unpublished financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health. The NIH released the documents to Marshall after a hearing earlier in the week in which Fauci and the Senator had a spat.

“My financial disclosures are public knowledge and have been so,” Fauci said in the hearing. “It is totally accessible to you, if you want it. To the public.”

Since the disclosures were not public, Marshall said on Wednesday he sent a letter to formally request the un-redacted documents from Fauci by 5 p.m. on Friday, in which Fauci complied.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the American people. He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans,” said Senator Marshall. “Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America. At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it. For these reasons, I will be introducing the FAUCI Act so financial disclosures like these are made public and are easily accessible online to every American.”

Marshall said he will introduce the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act, which will require public access of financial disclosures on the official Office of Government Ethics website for administration officials such as Fauci.

The Senator said the FAUCI Act would also provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose disclosures are not yet public.

On Tuesday, Marshall questioned Fauci at a Senate hearing about a number of issues, including his financial disclosures and investments. Therefore, he said he requested them during the hearing.

During this hearing, Fauci was caught on a hot mic saying what a moron he thought Marshall was. He muttered Jesus Christ to end.

"What a moron."



— Dr. Fauci on a hot mic after a heated exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who demanded one of Fauci's financial disclosures (which Fauci insists is already public). pic.twitter.com/NtN6NDsomW — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022

Marshall said questions on Fauci’s financial disclosures came the day after a third Federal Reserve official stepped down as a result of questionable financial trades made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the financial records, click HERE.

