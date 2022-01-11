Advertisement

Fauci calls Sen. Marshall “moron” off mic after heated exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in Washington D.C.(Mediaite)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - After a heated exchange over the Coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infection Diseases Director was heard off-mic uttering his displeasure with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).

The exchange, which happened during a Senate Health Committee hearing was broadcasted on CSPAN-3. An open mic caught Dr. Fauci muttering “what a moron,” and followed with “Jesus Christ” following the conclusion of Marshall’s time.

According to Mediaite, the tense moments came after Dr. Marshall pressed Dr. Fauci to submit past and current investments.

