Fauci calls Sen. Marshall “moron” off mic after heated exchange

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - After a heated exchange over the Coronavirus response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infection Diseases Director was heard off-mic uttering his displeasure with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).

The exchange, which happened during a Senate Health Committee hearing was broadcasted on CSPAN-3. An open mic caught Dr. Fauci muttering “what a moron,” and followed with “Jesus Christ” following the conclusion of Marshall’s time.

HOT MIC MOMENT: After clashing with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, Dr. Fauci was caught muttering, "what a moron," followed by "Jesus Christ." pic.twitter.com/merKU3BGAJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 11, 2022

According to Mediaite, the tense moments came after Dr. Marshall pressed Dr. Fauci to submit past and current investments.

