Advertisement

Topeka Municipal Court to close Friday afternoons

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court will close its doors to the public on Friday afternoons starting Sept. 10.

The Topeka Municipal Court says effective Friday, Sept. 10, it will no longer be open to the public on Friday afternoons from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Historically, the Court said Friday afternoons have lighter foot traffic and have not held dockets during that time. The Court has already been closed during these hours on the first Friday of every month.

According to the Court, the weekly closure will allow staff to complete in-service training and perpetual work on back-logged items. It said the change also allows staffing flexibility for time off, which is not otherwise possible with its daily court docket schedule and mandatory docket staffing requirements.

The Court said it will continue to be open to the public for walk-in business Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the Court said everyone is strongly recommended to conduct their business by phone, email or fax whenever possible. Payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail.

According to the Court, if a resident receives a handwritten citation with a 14-day timeframe to set a court date that ends on a Friday, they will be given an automatic extension to the following Monday at 4:30 p.m.

To contact the Clerk’s Office, call 785-368-3776, fax 785-368-3782, mail 214 SE 8th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603, or go online.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting.
TPD search for person of interest in Wednesday night shooting
Jayleene Snoke, 28 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests person after narcotics search

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as...
Wildcats open season with dominant 24-7 win over Stanford
FILE - Before donating to a charity or nonprofit, do your homework.
Kansas AG warns against charity scams in times of crisis
FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, pro-life demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the...
New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics
FILE - Missouri State Capitol
Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol