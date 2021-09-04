Topeka Municipal Court to close Friday afternoons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court will close its doors to the public on Friday afternoons starting Sept. 10.

The Topeka Municipal Court says effective Friday, Sept. 10, it will no longer be open to the public on Friday afternoons from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Historically, the Court said Friday afternoons have lighter foot traffic and have not held dockets during that time. The Court has already been closed during these hours on the first Friday of every month.

According to the Court, the weekly closure will allow staff to complete in-service training and perpetual work on back-logged items. It said the change also allows staffing flexibility for time off, which is not otherwise possible with its daily court docket schedule and mandatory docket staffing requirements.

The Court said it will continue to be open to the public for walk-in business Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the Court said everyone is strongly recommended to conduct their business by phone, email or fax whenever possible. Payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail.

According to the Court, if a resident receives a handwritten citation with a 14-day timeframe to set a court date that ends on a Friday, they will be given an automatic extension to the following Monday at 4:30 p.m.

To contact the Clerk’s Office, call 785-368-3776, fax 785-368-3782, mail 214 SE 8th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603, or go online.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.