KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July 25, 2021.(Peter Nyblom/KMAN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driver missed a stop sign, causing a collision that killed a Riley County man, according to information from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at the intersection of Highway 77 and Green Randolph Rd.

The KHP crash log states Russell Peterson, 81, of Randolph was driving a semi east on Green Randolph Rd. KHP says Peterson did not stop at the stop sign and hit a northbound car on the driver’s side.

The car’s driver, Adam Samuelson, 38, of Randolph, was killed.

KHP says the impact sent both vehicles through the intersection and into a ditch.

The road was closed several hours Sunday while authorities investigated.

