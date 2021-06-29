Kansas Lottery to extend Powerball drawings to three days a week in August

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Lottery players will have an extra chance to win the Powerball Jackpot starting Aug. 23, 2021.

The Kansas Lottery says in August, players will have an extra chance each week to win millions. It said starting Aug. 23, 2021, Powerball drawings will be expanded to three nights a week by adding a Monday drawing to the schedule. It said the cost per player, how to play the game and the prize structure will stay the same.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the game change will affect players that like to purchase multi-draw tickets. To prepare, it said it will “step down” the number of consecutive Powerball drawings each player can purchase after June 30 until Aug. 23.

The Kansas Lottery said the Powerball jackpot has only been one 11 times in the state since 1993. It said 26 other Kansas Lottery players have won $1 million or more since 1993.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the Powerball game is currently drawn on Wednesday and Saturday. It said players will continue to have until 8:59 p.m. CT on draw days to purchase tickets.

The Kansas Lottery said tickets are $2 per play and jackpots start at $20 million. It said there are nine ways to win and adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1 can multiply winnings up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.

According to the Kansas Lottery, players are invited to submit all winning and non-winning tickets on the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.

