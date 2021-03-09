Advertisement

Kansas parts way with head coach Les Miles

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas and football coach Les Miles has been officially parted ways following reports of harassment while Miles was with LSU.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Statement from Former Head Football Coach Les Miles:

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

Last week, Miles was placed on administrative leave while Kansas Athletics conducted their own investigation.

