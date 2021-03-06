KU places football coach Les Miles on leave in light of LSU harassment reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave.

Athletics Director Jeff Long announced the move Friday night, in the wake of a report detailing harassment allegations while he was at LSU. He said the university will conduct “a full review to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Thursday, the Taylor Porter law firm released an investigation into complaints from two female student workers, who accused him of inappropriate behavior. Then, the Husch Blackwell law firm released a report Friday that offered a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU dedicated to such complaints.

“The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report,” according to Long’s statement, first posted by Benton Smith of KUsports.com. “Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available.”

Long’s statement said he could not give a timeline for their review.

The Taylor Porter law firm found Miles showed poor judgment, but it did not find violations of law or that he had a sexual relationship with any students. Taylor Porter also concluded it could not confirm one student’s allegation that Miles kissed her while they were in the coach’s car with no one else present.

Miles has strenuously denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for people who expressed to him an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

Friday’s Husch Blackwell report reveals LSU’s former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. According to the report, Alleva recommended to then-LSU President King Alexander that Miles be fired with cause. In an email dated June 2013, Alleva wrote Miles was guilty of “insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept (cq) and football program at great risk.”

Miles, who was hired by LSU in 2005 and won a national title in 2007, remained the Tigers’ coach until he was fired during the 2016 season when the Tigers were 2-2. He was introduced as KU’s new head coach in November 2018.

